News

Chick-fil-A Spicy Chick-n-Strips ARE available in Texas, but NOT in San Antonio

Chick-fil-A has been testing product for past year

By Julie Moreno

Courtesy: Chick-Fil-A

SAN ANTONIO - You may have heard rumors about Spicy Chick-n-Strips coming to a Chick-fil-A near you, but don't get too excited just yet.

Chick-fil-A officials announced this week that restaurants in the Phoenix area have been added to the list for testing out the product. The new test market in Arizona is being added to two test markets in Texas that have been offering Spicy Chick-n-Strips for nearly a year. More than two dozen Chick-fil-A locations in the Lone Star State are currently offering them, but you'll have to drive up to the Waco area or down to the valley to try them..

We reached out to the company to get the specific locations and here's the list we were given:

Central Texas

Aggieland FSU

Central Texas

Waco-Temple-Bryan, TX

1719 Texas Ave S

Baylor University FSU

Central Texas

Waco-Temple-Bryan, TX

901 S 7th St

Bryan FSU

Central Texas

Waco-Temple-Bryan, TX

2210 Briarcrest Dr

Copperas Cove FSU

Central Texas

Waco-Temple-Bryan, TX

202 Robert Griffin III Blvd

Franklin Avenue FSU

Central Texas

Waco-Temple-Bryan, TX

4310 Franklin Ave

Harker Heights (TX) FSU

Central Texas

Waco-Temple-Bryan, TX

201 E Central Texas Expy Bldg 2000

 

Killeen FSU

Central Texas

Waco-Temple-Bryan, TX

1400 E Central Texas Expy

North 31st Street FSU

Central Texas

Waco-Temple-Bryan, TX

114 N 31st St

Richland Mall

Central Texas

Waco-Temple-Bryan, TX

6001 W Waco Dr Ste 102

South 31st Street Drive-Thru Only

Central Texas

Waco-Temple-Bryan, TX

3306 S 31st St

South College Station FSU

Central Texas

Waco-Temple-Bryan, TX

4431 State Highway 6 S

 

South Texas

10th Street FSU

South Texas

Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX

7340 N 10th St 

27th & Nolana FSU

South Texas

Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX

2709 West Nolana Avenue

Boca Chica FSU

South Texas

Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX

3385 Boca Chica Blvd 

Edinburg FSU

South Texas

Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX

1360 W University Dr 

Harlingen FSU

South Texas

Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX

1021 Dixieland Rd

Jackson Ave. FSU

South Texas

Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX

1300 E Jackson Ave

Morrison Road FSU

South Texas

Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX

4325 N Expressway # 77

Palmhurst FSU

South Texas

Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX

214 East Mile 3 North Road

Pharr FSU

South Texas

Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX

2023 Interstate Highway 2

Ruben Torres FSU

South Texas

Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX

2150 Ruben Torres Sr Blvd 

Sharyland Towne Crossing FSU

South Texas

Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX

2501 E Expressway 83

Sunrise Mall (BV)

South Texas

Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX

2370 N Expressway Ste 1348

Sunshine Strip FSU

South Texas

Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX

1814 South Business 77 Sunshin

Weslaco FSU

South Texas

Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX

1200 N Westgate Dr 

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.