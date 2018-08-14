Chick-fil-A Spicy Chick-n-Strips ARE available in Texas, but NOT in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - You may have heard rumors about Spicy Chick-n-Strips coming to a Chick-fil-A near you, but don't get too excited just yet.
Chick-fil-A officials announced this week that restaurants in the Phoenix area have been added to the list for testing out the product. The new test market in Arizona is being added to two test markets in Texas that have been offering Spicy Chick-n-Strips for nearly a year. More than two dozen Chick-fil-A locations in the Lone Star State are currently offering them, but you'll have to drive up to the Waco area or down to the valley to try them..
We reached out to the company to get the specific locations and here's the list we were given:
|
Central Texas
Aggieland FSU
|
Waco-Temple-Bryan, TX
|
1719 Texas Ave S
|
Baylor University FSU
|
Central Texas
|
Waco-Temple-Bryan, TX
|
901 S 7th St
|
Bryan FSU
|
Central Texas
|
Waco-Temple-Bryan, TX
|
2210 Briarcrest Dr
|
Copperas Cove FSU
|
Central Texas
|
Waco-Temple-Bryan, TX
|
202 Robert Griffin III Blvd
|
Franklin Avenue FSU
|
Central Texas
|
Waco-Temple-Bryan, TX
|
4310 Franklin Ave
|
Harker Heights (TX) FSU
|
Central Texas
|
Waco-Temple-Bryan, TX
|
201 E Central Texas Expy Bldg 2000
|
Killeen FSU
|
Central Texas
|
Waco-Temple-Bryan, TX
|
1400 E Central Texas Expy
|
North 31st Street FSU
|
Central Texas
|
Waco-Temple-Bryan, TX
|
114 N 31st St
|
Richland Mall
|
Central Texas
|
Waco-Temple-Bryan, TX
|
6001 W Waco Dr Ste 102
|
South 31st Street Drive-Thru Only
|
Central Texas
|
Waco-Temple-Bryan, TX
|
3306 S 31st St
|
South College Station FSU
|
Central Texas
|
Waco-Temple-Bryan, TX
|
4431 State Highway 6 S
|
South Texas
10th Street FSU
|
South Texas
|
Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX
|
7340 N 10th St
|
27th & Nolana FSU
|
South Texas
|
Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX
|
2709 West Nolana Avenue
|
Boca Chica FSU
|
South Texas
|
Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX
|
3385 Boca Chica Blvd
|
Edinburg FSU
|
South Texas
|
Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX
|
1360 W University Dr
|
Harlingen FSU
|
South Texas
|
Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX
|
1021 Dixieland Rd
|
Jackson Ave. FSU
|
South Texas
|
Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX
|
1300 E Jackson Ave
|
Morrison Road FSU
|
South Texas
|
Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX
|
4325 N Expressway # 77
|
Palmhurst FSU
|
South Texas
|
Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX
|
214 East Mile 3 North Road
|
Pharr FSU
|
South Texas
|
Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX
|
2023 Interstate Highway 2
|
Ruben Torres FSU
|
South Texas
|
Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX
|
2150 Ruben Torres Sr Blvd
|
Sharyland Towne Crossing FSU
|
South Texas
|
Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX
|
2501 E Expressway 83
|
Sunrise Mall (BV)
|
South Texas
|
Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX
|
2370 N Expressway Ste 1348
|
Sunshine Strip FSU
|
South Texas
|
Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX
|
1814 South Business 77 Sunshin
|
Weslaco FSU
|
South Texas
|
Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX
|
1200 N Westgate Dr
