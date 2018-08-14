Chick-fil-A Spicy Chick-n-Strips ARE available in Texas, but NOT in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - You may have heard rumors about Spicy Chick-n-Strips coming to a Chick-fil-A near you, but don't get too excited just yet.

Chick-fil-A officials announced this week that restaurants in the Phoenix area have been added to the list for testing out the product. The new test market in Arizona is being added to two test markets in Texas that have been offering Spicy Chick-n-Strips for nearly a year. More than two dozen Chick-fil-A locations in the Lone Star State are currently offering them, but you'll have to drive up to the Waco area or down to the valley to try them..

We reached out to the company to get the specific locations and here's the list we were given:

Central Texas Aggieland FSU Central Texas Waco-Temple-Bryan, TX 1719 Texas Ave S Baylor University FSU Central Texas Waco-Temple-Bryan, TX 901 S 7th St Bryan FSU Central Texas Waco-Temple-Bryan, TX 2210 Briarcrest Dr Copperas Cove FSU Central Texas Waco-Temple-Bryan, TX 202 Robert Griffin III Blvd Franklin Avenue FSU Central Texas Waco-Temple-Bryan, TX 4310 Franklin Ave Harker Heights (TX) FSU Central Texas Waco-Temple-Bryan, TX 201 E Central Texas Expy Bldg 2000 Killeen FSU Central Texas Waco-Temple-Bryan, TX 1400 E Central Texas Expy North 31st Street FSU Central Texas Waco-Temple-Bryan, TX 114 N 31st St Richland Mall Central Texas Waco-Temple-Bryan, TX 6001 W Waco Dr Ste 102 South 31st Street Drive-Thru Only Central Texas Waco-Temple-Bryan, TX 3306 S 31st St South College Station FSU Central Texas Waco-Temple-Bryan, TX 4431 State Highway 6 S South Texas 10th Street FSU South Texas Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX 7340 N 10th St 27th & Nolana FSU South Texas Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX 2709 West Nolana Avenue Boca Chica FSU South Texas Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX 3385 Boca Chica Blvd Edinburg FSU South Texas Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX 1360 W University Dr Harlingen FSU South Texas Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX 1021 Dixieland Rd Jackson Ave. FSU South Texas Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX 1300 E Jackson Ave Morrison Road FSU South Texas Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX 4325 N Expressway # 77 Palmhurst FSU South Texas Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX 214 East Mile 3 North Road Pharr FSU South Texas Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX 2023 Interstate Highway 2 Ruben Torres FSU South Texas Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX 2150 Ruben Torres Sr Blvd Sharyland Towne Crossing FSU South Texas Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX 2501 E Expressway 83 Sunrise Mall (BV) South Texas Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX 2370 N Expressway Ste 1348 Sunshine Strip FSU South Texas Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX 1814 South Business 77 Sunshin Weslaco FSU South Texas Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX 1200 N Westgate Dr

