Chicken salad products sold in grocery stores recalled due to possible listeria contamination

Ron's Home Style Foods is recalling a half-dozen chicken salad products that could be contaminated with listeria.

All of the recalled products were produced and packaged on Oct. 22. Each has the establishment number "P-32049" inside the U.S. Department of Agriculture mark of inspection. They were sold under the brands of Ron's Home Style Foods and Texas Kitchen Salads.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, which is a serious infection that can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck and gastrointestinal symptoms.

The following products are included in the recall:

5-lb. bulk packages of “Ron’s Home Style Foods CRANBERRY PECAN WHITE MEAT CHICKEN SALAD” with a “Use by” date of 11/25/2018.

5-lb. bulk packages of “Ron’s Home Style Foods CHICKEN SALAD SUPREME” with a “Use by” date of 11/25/2018.

32-lb. bulk packages of “Ron’s Home Style Foods THE SANDWICH FACTORY CHICKEN SALAD” with a “Use by” date of 11/16/2018.

32-lb. bulk packages of “Ron’s Home Style Foods HONEY PECAN WHITE MEAT CHICKEN SALAD” with a “Use by” date of 11/21/2018.

12-oz. plastic container of “Texas Kitchen Salads Cranberry Pecan White Chicken Salad” with a “Use by” date of 11/25/2018.

12-oz. plastic container of “Texas Kitchen Salads Chicken Salad Supreme” with a “Use by” date of 11/25/2018.

The recall is classified as a Class 1 recall by the USDA which means "there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death," according to the department.

If you have one of the recalled products, you should throw it away or return it to the place where you purchased it.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.