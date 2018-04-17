Child abuse suspect portrayed himself as 'Mr. Mom,' deputy says

SAN ANTONIO - For several hours during his interview with Bexar County Sheriff's Office investigators, Deandre Dorch explained how he cared for eight children at his Northeast Side home in the spring of 2016.

The interview, which was played for jurors Tuesday in Dorch's trial, the defendant said that he bathed, fed and played with the children daily.

Dorch, 38, seemed to portray himself as a "Mr. Mom," Sheriff's Office Investigator Pete Gamboa testified.

"He was very cooperative answering my questions. Anything that I asked he answered. He wasn't defensive or anything like that," Gamboa said.

Dorch and his common-law wife, Porucha Phillips, were arrested April 29, 2016, after sheriff's deputies found two children tied up in Dorch's backyard.

A 3-year-old girl and a 4-year-old girl had their hands and ankles bound tightly with chains and a dog leash tied to a door knob and a stake in the ground, sheriff's officials said. The girls appeared to be malnourished.

Inside the home, deputies found six more children alone.

In the interview, Dorch said that he knew nothing about the bound children.

"I was at work. To be honest, I just don't know. I don't know who did it. I don't know, know what I mean, I don't even know," he said.

Dorch is charged with two counts of injury to a child, serious bodily injury charges. If found guilty, he could face a maximum of life in prison.

Phillips pleaded guilty to similar charges and is serving a 50-year prison term.

A third defendant, Cheryl Reed, the mother of the bound children, is in jail awaiting trial. She was in California at the time the children were found, and had left them in the care of Dorch and Phillips.

Testimony is expected to continue Wednesday in Judge Laura Parker's Felony Impact Court.

