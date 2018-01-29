Boy, 6, accidentally shoots, kills himself, officials say

HOUSTON - A 6-year-old boy died after he accidentally shot and killed himself while his older sister was babysitting him in northwest Houston home, police said.

The shooting was reported to police around 11 a.m. at 1415 W. Gulf Bank Rd. in northwest Houston.

Police said the 6-year-old boy's 18-year-old sister was babysitting him, his twin sister and two other siblings -- ages 3 and 14 years old. Police said the 6-year-old woke up from his nap, walked into another room, found a 9 millimeter gun and accidentally shot himself.

Police said the 18-year-old woke up and thought the gunfire was a firework.

Police said the 14-year-old sibling went to check and found the 6-year-old on the floor with a gunshot wound to his head.

The child was taken to Texas Children's Hospital where he was pronounced dead

Investigators said there was no foul play.

The mother was not home at the time of the shooting.

Police said the gun was kept in the house because of the high crime rate in the area and recent burglaries.

"If you have a gun, any firearm, and you have children, you have to make sure to practice gun safety. Teach your kids about guns, because they're curious," said Sgt. Anthony Turner with the Houston Police Department homicide unit. "The more education you provide, the less likely you are to have an unfortunate situation."

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.