Child dies after being left in vehicle while parent went to work

GALVESTON, Texas - A 1-year-old child is dead after being left in a vehicle while their parent reported for work at a Galveston restaurant, KSAT's sister station in Houston, KPRC 2, reported.

Police told KPRC 2 that the child was left in a vehicle in the parking lot of Los Lazos, where the parent works, around 11 a.m. When the child's parent returned to the car around 4 p.m., the baby was unresponsive, KPRC 2 reported.

The child was rushed to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead, according to KPRC 2.

The child and parent have not yet been identified.

