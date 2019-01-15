Child found dead in California could have ties to Texas

Authorities who are trying to identify a young child whose remains were found along a hiking trail in San Diego say he may have ties to Texas.

The boy was found on May 4, 2004, near the I-15 exit in a wooded area near a hiking trail southeast of Rancho Bernardo Community Park. Experts believe he was between 2 and 4 at the time of his death and say he may have been dead for at least a year before he was found.

Forensic Isotope analysis revealed that the child's mother likely spent time in the southeast while pregnant and may have lived in Texas shortly after the child was born, which would have been in the late 1990s or early 2000s.

The boy's body was found inside a green and white duffel bag with a green padded winter-type coat on top of it. The child was wearing red warm-up pants, gray-tan socks, a blue vest and two sweatshirts.

Authorities have released images of those items along with a facial reconstruction sketch, which shows what the child may have looked like.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-THE-LOST or leave tips on this Facebook page.

