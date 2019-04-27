Child found unresponsive in hotel pool taken to hospital in critical condition

SAN ANTONIO - A 12-year-old boy who was found unresponsive in a hotel pool Friday night was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

The child was found floating in the pool at the Marriott Hotel at 3233 Northwest Loop 410 around 10 p.m., according to authorities. Police said the child and several other kids from North Texas were in town for a retreat and that they were swimming in the pool when they saw the 12-year-old floating.

Chaperones and kids pulled the child from the pool and began CPR on the boy, according to police.

The child was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.