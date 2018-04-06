Child from Philippines given gift of cochlear implant with help from Ear Institute of Texas

SAN ANTONIO - A group of doctors and volunteers in San Antonio are answering the prayers of a mother from the Philippines.

Roanne Pait, 5, has profound hearing loss since he was 18 months old. He communicates by pointing and a little signing.

For years, his mother, Joanne Pait, reached out to about half a dozen organizations, pleading for help to get him a cochlear implant, but she was turned down.

“One day, God led me to the Ear Institute of Texas, and, miraculously, Dr. Lance Jackson, along with Mrs. Ninnette (Jackson), responded with a yes,” Pait said.

It’s been a journey 10 months in the making. This week, Roanne arrived at the clinic ready for surgery.

“I’ve been wanting to hear him say the word 'mama,'” Pait said. “I’m so excited for that day. I think that’s all mothers want, to give him the full potential he can be.”

Dr. Jackson with the Ear Institute of Texas teamed up with Aid the Silent and other organizations that have coordinated a hotel stay, funds for the trip and the cochlear implant, which alone costs about $40,000.

“Cochlear implantation is my favorite kind of surgery because it has such a dramatic impact on people's lives,” Jackson said. “I love to see how much a person improves when the implant is completed.”

Jackson said Roanne will need to develop his speech, but he believes the child will integrate well with his new ability back home.

Pait and her son will leave Sunday, but it will be weeks before the device is turned on by doctors in Manila, Philippines.

Doctor of audiology Amberly Nye said it’s hard to say what the outcome will be for Roanne. It will take him weeks or months to adjust to hearing.

“He doesn’t have anything to compare it to, so for him, this is going to be his normal way of hearing,” Nye said.

Pait works as a nurse in the Philippines and makes about $200 a month. Volunteers with Dr. Jackson have started a page to help Roanne and his family pay for speech therapy and continuing care back home.

