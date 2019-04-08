Child hospitalized following 2-car crash on West Side

SAN ANTONIO - A child was hospitalized Sunday following a two-car crash on the city's West Side, police said.

The crash occurred at the intersection of South Chupaderas and San Fernando streets around 6:30 p.m. Police said that the impact sent one of the vehicles into the yard of a nearby home.

A child in one of the vehicles suffered what authorities believe is a broken leg. She was taken to University Hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Authorities said neither driver was intoxicated and neither will face charges.

