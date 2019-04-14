Child reported missing at state park found dead, sheriff says

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas - A 7-year-old boy reported missing at Lake Corpus Christi State Park on Sunday was found dead Sunday evening, according to the San Patricio County Sheriff's Office.

Beau Henderson was last seen at 12:20 p.m.

The San Patricio County Sheriff's Office posted to its Facebook page Sunday, asking the public for help searching for the child.

The Jim Wells County Constable for Precinct 5 said that Henderson was found in the water and that it appeared he may have fallen in.

