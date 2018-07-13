Child wakes to fire in bedroom, family of 4 evacuates safely, fire officials say

SANN ANTONIO - A child woke to the startling scene of finding his bedroom on fire but along with his family was able to evacuate the home safely, San Antonio fire officials said Friday.

The fire was reported just after 6 a.m. at a home in the 400 block of Spruce Street, which is located not far from Iowa Street and Hackberry Street on the city's East Side.

Firefighters said upon arriving they were able to put the fire out quickly, which originally had started with a window AC unit in the boy's back bedroom.

The child ran to his parent's bedroom to alert them of the fire and the family was able to evacuate safely, fire officials said.

The damage to the home was enough that the family will not be able to return immediately. They will now be staying with relatives, authorities say.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.