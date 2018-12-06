Children hospitalized after explosion at West Side home; cause of blast undermined

SAN ANTONIO - A 7-year-old boy and his sister were taken to a hospital with minor injuries after an explosion at a home on the city’s West Side.

The explosion happened in the 9600 block of South Bend.

Officials with CPS Energy said the explosion caused a wall to be knocked off the foundation near the bathroom.

Crews found some natural gas levels present in the home, but they weren’t high enough to cause an explosion, officials said.

The children were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the explosion.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.