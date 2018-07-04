Children learn law enforcement at Schertz Junior Police Academy

SCHERTZ, Texas - During the summer, children will spend time playing outside, going to camp and visiting theme parks.

But a small group of local 8 and 9-year-olds spent their free time learning what life is like behind the badge.



KSAT 12 News went to the Schertz Junior Police Academy and visited with instructors, junior cadets and some of their parents.



What do you want these kids to come away with?

"We kind of like them to understand (that) we don't just go out and arrest people, there is more to our job," said Helen Lafitte, Schertz Police Department special projects officer. "People think when we show up to a scene, that's what we are there for, but that's not necessarily the case."



The weeklong program is held Monday through Friday for four hours a day.

The junior academy cadets go through training that consists of an obstacle course, emergency medical services and fingerprinting. But outside of learning the ins and outs of being a police officer, it's a social learning.



"I think it'll have a good impact because we are here to have a good time. We are upbeat, smiling, laughing, not on a scene where things are more high anxiety," Lafitte said.



Why did you enroll your son?

"We wanted to get him acclimated to other people. He is more of an introvert, and we wanted to get him comfortable around police officers and authorities and stuff like that," said Franchesca Thompkins, who enrolled her son, Jeremiah, in the program. She said the social setting is important, but it's more than that.



"The forensics and all the cool stuff. He doesn't know what he wants to be when he grows up, so I think it'll be cool to get on the inside, check out the forensics they are processing, things they're doing, fingerprints," Thompkins said.



Why did you want to take this class?

"I wanted to learn about police and K-9," said Kelsey, one of the campers.

The program is in its fourth year; it started as a collaboration between school resource officers and local schools and has since expanded.



"I want to be a guy in the Air Force," said Rider, one of the fastest campers in the obstacle course.



Throughout the week, the students learned about fitness, equipment and science. But most importantly, they're learning to work together.



"That's what police do, they work as a team," Kelsey said.

