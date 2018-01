SAN ANTONIO - A 20-year-old woman left to raise her siblings after their mother was killed in a murder-suicide needs help from the community.

A fundraiser will be held Saturday for the family of Linda Vela.

Police said the 46-year-old mother was killed by her ex-boyfriend just days after Christmas.

The barbecue plate sale will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Northwest Little League on Poss Road.

