Big Brothers Big Sisters gives kids ultimate holiday shopping experience

SAN ANTONIO - Big Brothers Big Sisters opened its From Me to You store on Sunday to give children an opportunity to give back while shopping for their loved ones.

The store featured a number of low-priced gifts, all priced within a child’s budget. Children were able to shop for simple gifts for grandparents, friends and classmates, with all proceeds from their purchases benefiting the Big Brothers Big Sisters mentorship program.

Each child was greeted by a volunteer elf, who helped them create a Christmas list of gifts that keep on giving. The gifts ranged in price from $3 to $20.

Jonathan Breeden, 8, has participated in the shopping experience for three years. His mother, Laura Breeden, is a big sister for the nonprofit and has been a witness to the effects the program can have on children.

"I think all kids, everyone needs a positive role model in their life, whether they get that from family, friends or if there's someone in the community who wants to step up and be that example," Breeden said.

Jonathan was able to buy gifts for the seven people on his list while staying within his budget of $34. He felt happy with the fact that his gifts will bring a smile not only to his family, but also to kids in the mentorship program.

Young shoppers were also able to enjoy time with Santa while drinking hot chocolate.

Representatives with Big Brothers Big Sisters said they hope to be able to continue the From Me to You store for years to come.

For more information about the mentorship program, visit the Big Brothers Big Sisters website, or call 210-225-6322.

