Relax under Texas waterfall, swim in natural pools at Krause Springs

SPICEWOOD, Texas - Krause Springs in Spicewood is a quick day trip destination from San Antonio that's popular during the heat of the summer.

Thirty two natural spring fed pools flow at a constant 68 degrees year-round making the water perfect for swimming.

There is a man-made pool on the property, which is filled with water from the springs and flows into Lake Travis.

Daily admission rates for adults are $8 and $5 for children ages 4 to 11. Children younger than 4 are admitted for free. Camping and RV campsites are also available for an additional cost.

Krause Springs has been privately owned by the Krause family for over 50 years and the 115-acre property is listed on the National Registry of Historical sites.

For more information about what to bring and site rules, click here.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.