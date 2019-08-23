Chip Gaines challenges fans to spread kindness after 'tough couple of weeks'

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

"It's been a tough couple of weeks for a lot of people in our country, and I can't help but wonder, how did we get here?" Chip Gaines asked this week in a post on his wife's blog site.

Chip Gaines said it's got him thinking a lot about kindness, which sparked an idea for a challenge that he hopes will spread far and wide.

"I'm challenging our people at Magnolia to make kindness loud," he said.

Chip and Joanna Gaines, made famous by their HGTV show "Fixer Upper," now own several successful businesses under their popular Magnolia brand.

Gaines said his team made flyers with suggestions for small acts of kindness and placed them around Waco with the hope that others will do so in their communities.

"The way I see it, how we choose to interact with our neighbors, our coworkers, the people online, the check-out clerk at the grocery store, and even the person who mindlessly cuts us off in traffic has a profound effect on how others will choose to interact with us," Gaines wrote.

The blog post included some flyers that can be downloaded and printed. Gaines encouraged others to post them around their home, office or school.

"Kindness is contagious, but the spark has to start somewhere," Gaines said.

"Hang them up at home, in your office, or at school. I think a subtle reminder like this is sometimes all it takes to help us choose kindness." -@chipgaines #makeKINDNESSloud Download the flyers here: https://t.co/uoYWjZhuTv pic.twitter.com/iEVWGjOLU7 — Magnolia (@magnolia) August 22, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.