Chipotle to open new San Antonio location with drive-thru window

SAN ANTONIO - On Thursday, Chipotle will open its newest restaurant in Alamo Ranch -- the first San Antonio location with a "digital pick-up window."

Customers who place their orders online or on the mobile app can choose a time to pick up their meal at the drive-thru window.

Burrito lovers have begged Chipotle to adopt a drive-thru concept, and alas, they have answered.

Chipotle needs a drive thru. — Jae. (@JaeMajette) January 29, 2018

The first 50 customers at the new Alamo Ranch location will get prizes.

The new restaurant is located at 5623 West Loop 1604 North.

According to online job listings, the location is still hiring.

