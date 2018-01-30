News

Chipotle to open new San Antonio location with drive-thru window

First 50 customers to get prizes

By Mariah Medina - Digital Journalist
SAN ANTONIO - On Thursday, Chipotle will open its newest restaurant in Alamo Ranch -- the first San Antonio location with a "digital pick-up window."

Customers who place their orders online or on the mobile app can choose a time to pick up their meal at the drive-thru window.

Burrito lovers have begged Chipotle to adopt a drive-thru concept, and alas, they have answered.

The first 50 customers at the new Alamo Ranch location will get prizes.

The new restaurant is located at 5623 West Loop 1604 North.

According to online job listings, the location is still hiring.

