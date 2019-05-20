Chiweenies, maltipoos, purebred puppies available for adoption for $25

SAN ANTONIO - Animal Care Services is offering an adoption special this week -- $25 to pick a puppy.

The shelter is searching for forever homes for dozens of purebred puppies and designer breeds like chiweenies and maltipoos, according to a news release.

All puppies will be sterilized, vaccinated, de-wormed and microchipped.

The pick-a-puppy special is running from May 20 through May 24.

ACS will process adoptions from 11 a.m. through 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

There will be no holds for puppies, as they are available first come, first served.

