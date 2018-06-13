News

Choice Career Fairs holding another job fair on Thursday

Event to be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Norris Conference Center

By Ben Spicer - Web Producer

SAN ANTONIO - Choice Career Fairs is holding a career fair to give job seekers the opportunity to connect with local employers.

The Career fair will be held Thursday, June 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Norris Conference Center, located at 618 NW Loop 410 suite 207.

Some of the employers attending this event include: IBC Bank, NatureSweet, Steves & Sons, UnitedHealthcare and West Corporation.

Jobs will be available in banking, customer service, retail and sales.

POSITIONS AVAILABLE AT THIS CAREER FAIR INCLUDE:

  • Accounts Payable Clerk
  • Administrative
  • Administrative Assistants
  • ADVERTISING: AArrow Sign Spinners
  • Advisor
  • Assembly/Packers
  • BANKING: CCB  Specialist - Spanish Bilingual Required - Customer Service, Fraud and Collections
  • BANKING: CCB  Specialist I – Customer Service, Fraud Collections
  • BANKING: Developer
  • BANKING: Staff Auditor
  • BANKING: Systems Engineer
  • Certified Financial Planner
  • Coffee Roaster / Grinder
  • Customer Service Representatives
  • Data Entry Clerks / Data Analyst
  • DOORS/WINDOWS: Accounts Payable Manager
  • DOORS/WINDOWS: Assembly
  • DOORS/WINDOWS: Electrician
  • DOORS/WINDOWS: Forklift Driver
  • DOORS/WINDOWS: General Positions (Many)
  • DOORS/WINDOWS: Industrial Maintenance Tech
  • DOORS/WINDOWS: Machine Operator
  • DOORS/WINDOWS: Night Production Shift
  • DOORS/WINDOWS: Production Worker
  • DOORS/WINDOWS: Supervisor
  • EDUCATION: Admissions Reps
  • EDUCATION: Allied Health/Trade Instructors
  • EDUCATION: Instructors
  • EDUCATION: Operators
  • Financial Services Reps
  • HEALTHCARE: Administrative Assistant
  • HEALTHCARE: Bilingual (Spanish/English) Customer Service Advocate
  • HEALTHCARE: Claims Examiner
  • HEALTHCARE: Clinical Coordinator, Home Health
  • HEALTHCARE: Clinical Pharmacist
  • HEALTHCARE: Customer Service Advocate
  • HEALTHCARE: Healthcare Data Analyst
  • HEALTHCARE: IT Database Administrator
  • HEALTHCARE: Lead Business Systems Analyst
  • HEALTHCARE: Medical Assistant
  • HEALTHCARE: Nail Technician, Licensed Manicurist
  • HEALTHCARE: Patient Services Coordinator
  • HEALTHCARE: Provider Installation Coordinator
  • HEALTHCARE: RN Case Manager
  • HEALTHCARE: RN, Clinical Quality Specialist
  • HEALTHCARE: RN, Healthcare Manager
  • HEALTHCARE: Sr. Accounting Clerk
  • HEALTHCARE: Sr. Administrative Assistant
  • HEALTHCARE: Sr. Business Analyst/Project Manager
  • HEALTHCARE: Sr. Consultant Claims Adjudication
  • HEALTHCARE: Sr. Financial Analyst
  • HEALTHCARE: Sr. Project Manager - Business Integration
  • HEALTHCARE: Sr. Sales Representative
  • HEALTHCARE: Team Lead, Utilization Management
  • LAWN/PEST CONTROL: Office Manager
  • LAWN/PEST CONTROL: Residential Sales Inspector
  • LAWN/PEST CONTROL: Service Technician
  • Loaders/Unloaders
  • Machine Operators
  • Maintenance Technicians/Porters
  • Material Handlers
  • MOBILE/CELLULAR: Sales Rep
  • MOBILE/CELLULAR: Verizon Sales Representative
  • MOBILE/CELLULAR: Wireless Sales Rep
  • Payroll Assistant
  • Production Leads/Supervisors
  • Production Workers
  • Quality Control / Inspectors
  • Receptionist
  • Sales
  • Sales Representatives
  • TELECOMMUNICATIONS: Customer Care Associates
  • TELECOMMUNICATIONS: Sales Associates
  • TOMATO GROWER: Accounting Temp
  • TOMATO GROWER: Customer Solution Specialist
  • TOMATO GROWER: Logistics
  • Utility Workers/Sanitation
  • Warehouse/Forklift Drivers

All job seekers are welcome to attend this event to submit resumes, network and meet face-to-face with local hiring managers.

To learn more about this career fair, go to www.ChoiceCareerFairs.com.

