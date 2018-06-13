Choice Career Fairs holding another job fair on Thursday

SAN ANTONIO - Choice Career Fairs is holding a career fair to give job seekers the opportunity to connect with local employers.
The Career fair will be held Thursday, June 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Norris Conference Center, located at 618 NW Loop 410 suite 207.
More News Headlines
Some of the employers attending this event include: IBC Bank, NatureSweet, Steves & Sons, UnitedHealthcare and West Corporation.
Jobs will be available in banking, customer service, retail and sales.
POSITIONS AVAILABLE AT THIS CAREER FAIR INCLUDE:
- Accounts Payable Clerk
- Administrative
- Administrative Assistants
- ADVERTISING: AArrow Sign Spinners
- Advisor
- Assembly/Packers
- BANKING: CCB Specialist - Spanish Bilingual Required - Customer Service, Fraud and Collections
- BANKING: CCB Specialist I – Customer Service, Fraud Collections
- BANKING: Developer
- BANKING: Staff Auditor
- BANKING: Systems Engineer
- Certified Financial Planner
- Coffee Roaster / Grinder
- Customer Service Representatives
- Data Entry Clerks / Data Analyst
- DOORS/WINDOWS: Accounts Payable Manager
- DOORS/WINDOWS: Assembly
- DOORS/WINDOWS: Electrician
- DOORS/WINDOWS: Forklift Driver
- DOORS/WINDOWS: General Positions (Many)
- DOORS/WINDOWS: Industrial Maintenance Tech
- DOORS/WINDOWS: Machine Operator
- DOORS/WINDOWS: Night Production Shift
- DOORS/WINDOWS: Production Worker
- DOORS/WINDOWS: Supervisor
- EDUCATION: Admissions Reps
- EDUCATION: Allied Health/Trade Instructors
- EDUCATION: Instructors
- EDUCATION: Operators
- Financial Services Reps
- HEALTHCARE: Administrative Assistant
- HEALTHCARE: Bilingual (Spanish/English) Customer Service Advocate
- HEALTHCARE: Claims Examiner
- HEALTHCARE: Clinical Coordinator, Home Health
- HEALTHCARE: Clinical Pharmacist
- HEALTHCARE: Customer Service Advocate
- HEALTHCARE: Healthcare Data Analyst
- HEALTHCARE: IT Database Administrator
- HEALTHCARE: Lead Business Systems Analyst
- HEALTHCARE: Medical Assistant
- HEALTHCARE: Nail Technician, Licensed Manicurist
- HEALTHCARE: Patient Services Coordinator
- HEALTHCARE: Provider Installation Coordinator
- HEALTHCARE: RN Case Manager
- HEALTHCARE: RN, Clinical Quality Specialist
- HEALTHCARE: RN, Healthcare Manager
- HEALTHCARE: Sr. Accounting Clerk
- HEALTHCARE: Sr. Administrative Assistant
- HEALTHCARE: Sr. Business Analyst/Project Manager
- HEALTHCARE: Sr. Consultant Claims Adjudication
- HEALTHCARE: Sr. Financial Analyst
- HEALTHCARE: Sr. Project Manager - Business Integration
- HEALTHCARE: Sr. Sales Representative
- HEALTHCARE: Team Lead, Utilization Management
- LAWN/PEST CONTROL: Office Manager
- LAWN/PEST CONTROL: Residential Sales Inspector
- LAWN/PEST CONTROL: Service Technician
- Loaders/Unloaders
- Machine Operators
- Maintenance Technicians/Porters
- Material Handlers
- MOBILE/CELLULAR: Sales Rep
- MOBILE/CELLULAR: Verizon Sales Representative
- MOBILE/CELLULAR: Wireless Sales Rep
- Payroll Assistant
- Production Leads/Supervisors
- Production Workers
- Quality Control / Inspectors
- Receptionist
- Sales
- Sales Representatives
- TELECOMMUNICATIONS: Customer Care Associates
- TELECOMMUNICATIONS: Sales Associates
- TOMATO GROWER: Accounting Temp
- TOMATO GROWER: Customer Solution Specialist
- TOMATO GROWER: Logistics
- Utility Workers/Sanitation
- Warehouse/Forklift Drivers
All job seekers are welcome to attend this event to submit resumes, network and meet face-to-face with local hiring managers.
To learn more about this career fair, go to www.ChoiceCareerFairs.com.
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.