Choice Career Fairs holding another job fair on Thursday

SAN ANTONIO - Choice Career Fairs is holding a career fair to give job seekers the opportunity to connect with local employers.

The Career fair will be held Thursday, June 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Norris Conference Center, located at 618 NW Loop 410 suite 207.

Some of the employers attending this event include: IBC Bank, NatureSweet, Steves & Sons, UnitedHealthcare and West Corporation.

Jobs will be available in banking, customer service, retail and sales.

POSITIONS AVAILABLE AT THIS CAREER FAIR INCLUDE:

Accounts Payable Clerk

Administrative

Administrative Assistants

ADVERTISING: AArrow Sign Spinners

Advisor

Assembly/Packers

BANKING: CCB Specialist - Spanish Bilingual Required - Customer Service, Fraud and Collections

BANKING: CCB Specialist I – Customer Service, Fraud Collections

BANKING: Developer

BANKING: Staff Auditor

BANKING: Systems Engineer

Certified Financial Planner

Coffee Roaster / Grinder

Customer Service Representatives

Data Entry Clerks / Data Analyst

DOORS/WINDOWS: Accounts Payable Manager

DOORS/WINDOWS: Assembly

DOORS/WINDOWS: Electrician

DOORS/WINDOWS: Forklift Driver

DOORS/WINDOWS: General Positions (Many)

DOORS/WINDOWS: Industrial Maintenance Tech

DOORS/WINDOWS: Machine Operator

DOORS/WINDOWS: Night Production Shift

DOORS/WINDOWS: Production Worker

DOORS/WINDOWS: Supervisor

EDUCATION: Admissions Reps

EDUCATION: Allied Health/Trade Instructors

EDUCATION: Instructors

EDUCATION: Operators

Financial Services Reps

HEALTHCARE: Administrative Assistant

HEALTHCARE: Bilingual (Spanish/English) Customer Service Advocate

HEALTHCARE: Claims Examiner

HEALTHCARE: Clinical Coordinator, Home Health

HEALTHCARE: Clinical Pharmacist

HEALTHCARE: Customer Service Advocate

HEALTHCARE: Healthcare Data Analyst

HEALTHCARE: IT Database Administrator

HEALTHCARE: Lead Business Systems Analyst

HEALTHCARE: Medical Assistant

HEALTHCARE: Nail Technician, Licensed Manicurist

HEALTHCARE: Patient Services Coordinator

HEALTHCARE: Provider Installation Coordinator

HEALTHCARE: RN Case Manager

HEALTHCARE: RN, Clinical Quality Specialist

HEALTHCARE: RN, Healthcare Manager

HEALTHCARE: Sr. Accounting Clerk

HEALTHCARE: Sr. Administrative Assistant

HEALTHCARE: Sr. Business Analyst/Project Manager

HEALTHCARE: Sr. Consultant Claims Adjudication

HEALTHCARE: Sr. Financial Analyst

HEALTHCARE: Sr. Project Manager - Business Integration

HEALTHCARE: Sr. Sales Representative

HEALTHCARE: Team Lead, Utilization Management

LAWN/PEST CONTROL: Office Manager

LAWN/PEST CONTROL: Residential Sales Inspector

LAWN/PEST CONTROL: Service Technician

Loaders/Unloaders

Machine Operators

Maintenance Technicians/Porters

Material Handlers

MOBILE/CELLULAR: Sales Rep

MOBILE/CELLULAR: Verizon Sales Representative

MOBILE/CELLULAR: Wireless Sales Rep

Payroll Assistant

Production Leads/Supervisors

Production Workers

Quality Control / Inspectors

Receptionist

Sales

Sales Representatives

TELECOMMUNICATIONS: Customer Care Associates

TELECOMMUNICATIONS: Sales Associates

TOMATO GROWER: Accounting Temp

TOMATO GROWER: Customer Solution Specialist

TOMATO GROWER: Logistics

Utility Workers/Sanitation

Warehouse/Forklift Drivers

All job seekers are welcome to attend this event to submit resumes, network and meet face-to-face with local hiring managers.

To learn more about this career fair, go to www.ChoiceCareerFairs.com.

