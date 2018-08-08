Choice Career Fairs holding August job fair on Thursday

SAN ANTONIO - Choice Career Fairs is holding a career fair to give job seekers the opportunity to connect with local employers.
The Career fair will be held Thursday, August 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Norris Conference Center, located at 618 NW Loop 410 suite 207.
Some of the employers attending this event include: IBC Bank, NatureSweet, Pedcor Management Corporation and USDA.
Jobs will be available in banking, customer service, retail and sales.
POSITIONS AVAILABLE AT THIS CAREER FAIR INCLUDE:
- Accounts Payable Clerk
- Administrative
- Administrative Assistants
- ADVERTISING: AArrow Sign Spinners
- Advisor
- After School Program - Group Leaders
- After School Program - Site Directors
- AGRICULTURE/STATE: Farm Loan Officer Trainee
- AGRICULTURE/STATE: Program Technician
- Assembly/Packers
- BANKING: CCB Specialist - Spanish Bilingual Required - Customer Service, Fraud and Collections
- BANKING: CCB Specialist I – Customer Service, Fraud Collections
- BANKING: Developer
- BANKING: Staff Auditor
- BANKING: Systems Engineer
- Certified Financial Planner
- Coffee Roaster / Grinder
- Customer Service Representatives
- Data Entry Clerks / Data Analyst
- DOORS/WINDOWS: Accounts Payable Manager
- DOORS/WINDOWS: Assembly
- DOORS/WINDOWS: Electrician
- DOORS/WINDOWS: Forklift Driver
- DOORS/WINDOWS: General Positions
- DOORS/WINDOWS: Industrial Maintenance Tech
- DOORS/WINDOWS: Machine Operator
- DOORS/WINDOWS: Night Production Shift
- DOORS/WINDOWS: Production Worker
- DOORS/WINDOWS: Supervisor
- EDUCATION: Admissions Reps
- EDUCATION: Allied Health/Trade Instructors
- EDUCATION: Assistant Teachers
- EDUCATION: Instructors
- EDUCATION: Lead Teachers
- EDUCATION: Operators
- EDUCATION: Teachers
- Financial Services Reps
- HOME CARE: Caregiver
- HOME CARE: Provider
- Loaders/Unloaders
- Machine Operators
- Maintenance Technicians/Porters
- Material Handlers
- Payroll Assistant
- Production Leads/Supervisors
- Production Workers
- PROPERTY MANAGEMENT: Leasing Representative
- PROPERTY MANAGEMENT: Maintenance Supervisor
- PROPERTY MANAGEMENT: Maintenance Technician
- PROPERTY MANAGEMENT: Property Manager
- Purchase Order Clerks
- Quality Control / Inspectors
- Receptionist
- Sales
- Sales Representatives
- SENIOR LIVING: Caregivers
- SENIOR LIVING: Food and Beverage Employees
- SENIOR LIVING: Housekeepers
- TELECOMMUNICATIONS: Customer Care Associates
- TELECOMMUNICATIONS: Sales Associates
- TOMATO GROWER: Accounting Temp
- TOMATO GROWER: Customer Solution Specialist
- TOMATO GROWER: Logistics
- Utility Workers/Sanitation
- Warehouse/Forklift Drivers
- WASTE DISPOSAL: Pump Operator
- WASTE DISPOSAL: Supervisor - Operation
- WASTE DISPOSAL: Wash Rack Operator
All job seekers are welcome to attend this event to submit resumes, network and meet face-to-face with local hiring managers.
To learn more about this career fair, go to www.ChoiceCareerFairs.com.
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.