Choice Career Fairs holding August job fair on Thursday

Event to be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Norris Conference Center

By Ben Spicer - Web Producer

SAN ANTONIO - Choice Career Fairs is holding a career fair to give job seekers the opportunity to connect with local employers.

The Career fair will be held Thursday, August 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Norris Conference Center, located at 618 NW Loop 410 suite 207.

Some of the employers attending this event include: IBC Bank, NatureSweet, Pedcor Management Corporation and USDA.

Jobs will be available in banking, customer service, retail and sales.

POSITIONS AVAILABLE AT THIS CAREER FAIR INCLUDE:

  • Accounts Payable Clerk
  • Administrative
  • Administrative Assistants
  • ADVERTISING: AArrow Sign Spinners
  • Advisor
  • After School Program - Group Leaders
  • After School Program - Site Directors
  • AGRICULTURE/STATE: Farm Loan Officer Trainee
  • AGRICULTURE/STATE: Program Technician
  • Assembly/Packers
  • BANKING: CCB  Specialist - Spanish Bilingual Required - Customer Service, Fraud and Collections
  • BANKING: CCB  Specialist I – Customer Service, Fraud Collections
  • BANKING: Developer
  • BANKING: Staff Auditor
  • BANKING: Systems Engineer
  • Certified Financial Planner
  • Coffee Roaster / Grinder
  • Customer Service Representatives
  • Data Entry Clerks / Data Analyst
  • DOORS/WINDOWS: Accounts Payable Manager
  • DOORS/WINDOWS: Assembly
  • DOORS/WINDOWS: Electrician
  • DOORS/WINDOWS: Forklift Driver
  • DOORS/WINDOWS: General Positions
  • DOORS/WINDOWS: Industrial Maintenance Tech
  • DOORS/WINDOWS: Machine Operator
  • DOORS/WINDOWS: Night Production Shift
  • DOORS/WINDOWS: Production Worker
  • DOORS/WINDOWS: Supervisor
  • EDUCATION: Admissions Reps
  • EDUCATION: Allied Health/Trade Instructors
  • EDUCATION: Assistant Teachers
  • EDUCATION: Instructors
  • EDUCATION: Lead Teachers
  • EDUCATION: Operators
  • EDUCATION: Teachers
  • Financial Services Reps
  • HOME CARE: Caregiver
  • HOME CARE: Provider
  • Loaders/Unloaders
  • Machine Operators
  • Maintenance Technicians/Porters
  • Material Handlers
  • Payroll Assistant
  • Production Leads/Supervisors
  • Production Workers
  • PROPERTY MANAGEMENT: Leasing Representative
  • PROPERTY MANAGEMENT: Maintenance Supervisor
  • PROPERTY MANAGEMENT: Maintenance Technician
  • PROPERTY MANAGEMENT: Property Manager
  • Purchase Order Clerks
  • Quality Control / Inspectors
  • Receptionist
  • Sales
  • Sales Representatives
  • SENIOR LIVING: Caregivers
  • SENIOR LIVING: Food and Beverage Employees
  • SENIOR LIVING: Housekeepers
  • TELECOMMUNICATIONS: Customer Care Associates
  • TELECOMMUNICATIONS: Sales Associates
  • TOMATO GROWER: Accounting Temp
  • TOMATO GROWER: Customer Solution Specialist
  • TOMATO GROWER: Logistics
  • Utility Workers/Sanitation
  • Warehouse/Forklift Drivers
  • WASTE DISPOSAL: Pump Operator
  • WASTE DISPOSAL: Supervisor - Operation
  • WASTE DISPOSAL: Wash Rack Operator

All job seekers are welcome to attend this event to submit resumes, network and meet face-to-face with local hiring managers.

To learn more about this career fair, go to www.ChoiceCareerFairs.com.

