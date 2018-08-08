Choice Career Fairs holding August job fair on Thursday

SAN ANTONIO - Choice Career Fairs is holding a career fair to give job seekers the opportunity to connect with local employers.

The Career fair will be held Thursday, August 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Norris Conference Center, located at 618 NW Loop 410 suite 207.

Some of the employers attending this event include: IBC Bank, NatureSweet, Pedcor Management Corporation and USDA.

Jobs will be available in banking, customer service, retail and sales.

POSITIONS AVAILABLE AT THIS CAREER FAIR INCLUDE:

Accounts Payable Clerk

Administrative

Administrative Assistants

ADVERTISING: AArrow Sign Spinners

Advisor

After School Program - Group Leaders

After School Program - Site Directors

AGRICULTURE/STATE: Farm Loan Officer Trainee

AGRICULTURE/STATE: Program Technician

Assembly/Packers

BANKING: CCB Specialist - Spanish Bilingual Required - Customer Service, Fraud and Collections

BANKING: CCB Specialist I – Customer Service, Fraud Collections

BANKING: Developer

BANKING: Staff Auditor

BANKING: Systems Engineer

Certified Financial Planner

Coffee Roaster / Grinder

Customer Service Representatives

Data Entry Clerks / Data Analyst

DOORS/WINDOWS: Accounts Payable Manager

DOORS/WINDOWS: Assembly

DOORS/WINDOWS: Electrician

DOORS/WINDOWS: Forklift Driver

DOORS/WINDOWS: General Positions

DOORS/WINDOWS: Industrial Maintenance Tech

DOORS/WINDOWS: Machine Operator

DOORS/WINDOWS: Night Production Shift

DOORS/WINDOWS: Production Worker

DOORS/WINDOWS: Supervisor

EDUCATION: Admissions Reps

EDUCATION: Allied Health/Trade Instructors

EDUCATION: Assistant Teachers

EDUCATION: Instructors

EDUCATION: Lead Teachers

EDUCATION: Operators

EDUCATION: Teachers

Financial Services Reps

HOME CARE: Caregiver

HOME CARE: Provider

Loaders/Unloaders

Machine Operators

Maintenance Technicians/Porters

Material Handlers

Payroll Assistant

Production Leads/Supervisors

Production Workers

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT: Leasing Representative

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT: Maintenance Supervisor

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT: Maintenance Technician

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT: Property Manager

Purchase Order Clerks

Quality Control / Inspectors

Receptionist

Sales

Sales Representatives

SENIOR LIVING: Caregivers

SENIOR LIVING: Food and Beverage Employees

SENIOR LIVING: Housekeepers

TELECOMMUNICATIONS: Customer Care Associates

TELECOMMUNICATIONS: Sales Associates

TOMATO GROWER: Accounting Temp

TOMATO GROWER: Customer Solution Specialist

TOMATO GROWER: Logistics

Utility Workers/Sanitation

Warehouse/Forklift Drivers

WASTE DISPOSAL: Pump Operator

WASTE DISPOSAL: Supervisor - Operation

WASTE DISPOSAL: Wash Rack Operator

All job seekers are welcome to attend this event to submit resumes, network and meet face-to-face with local hiring managers.

To learn more about this career fair, go to www.ChoiceCareerFairs.com.

