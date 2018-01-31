Choice Career Fairs to host job fair on Thursday

SAN ANTONIO - Choice Career Fairs is holding a career fair to give job seekers the opportunity to connect with local employers.

The Career fair will be held Thursday, Feb. 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Norris Conference Center, located at 618 NW Loop 410 suite 207.

Some of the employers attending this event include: Bed Bath & Beyond, Conduit Global, IBC Bank and reLogistics Services.

Jobs will be available in Banking, Customer Service, Manufacturing, Retail and Sales.

POSITIONS AVAILABLE AT THIS CAREER FAIR INCLUDE:

Accounts payable clerk

Administrative Assistants

ADVERTISING: AArrow Sign Spinners

Assembly/Packers

BANKING/FINANCIAL SERVICES: CCB Specialist - Dispute By Phone (Wiseman location)

BANKING/FINANCIAL SERVICES: CCB Specialist I - Customer Service, Fraud and Collections

BANKING/FINANCIAL SERVICES: CCB Specialist I (Spanish Bilingual required) - Customer Service, Fraud and Collections

BANKING: Developer

BANKING: Staff Auditor

BANKING: Systems Engineer

Bilingual Sales Agents

Bilingual Sales Managers

Bodily Injury Claims Adjusters

CALL CENTER: Bilingual Customer Service Associate

CALL CENTER: Chat Customer Service Associate

CALL CENTER: Voice Customer Service Associate

Certified Financial Planner

Coffee Roaster / Grinder

Customer Service Representatives

Data Entry Clerks / Data Analyst

EDUCATION: Automotive Technician

EDUCATION: CDL Instructor

EDUCATION: Full Stack Java Instructor

Financial Advisor

HEALTHCARE: Bilingual (Spanish/English) Customer Service and Claims Rep

HEALTHCARE: Business Systems Analyst

HEALTHCARE: Claims Representative

HEALTHCARE: Customer Service Advocate

HEALTHCARE: Customer Service Representative

HEALTHCARE: Healthcare Data Analyst

HEALTHCARE: LVN Case Manager

HEALTHCARE: Medical Assistant (Float Team)

HEALTHCARE: Patient Services Representative

HEALTHCARE: Project Manager, Facilities

HEALTHCARE: Provider Service Representative

HEALTHCARE: RN Staff Development Instructor

HEALTHCARE: Sr. Consultant Claims Adjudication & Payment Integrity

HEALTHCARE: Sr. Proposal Writer

HEALTHCARE: Sr. Reporting Analyst

HEALTHCARE: Supervisor, Utilization Management

HEALTHCARE: Systems Developer

LAWN/PEST CONTROL: Commercial Account Manager

LAWN/PEST CONTROL: Pest Prevention Technician

LAWN/PEST CONTROL: Residential Sales Inspector

Loaders/Unloaders

LOGISTICS/WAREHOUSE: General Positions

LOGISTICS/WAREHOUSE: Pallet Sorters

LOGISTICS/WAREHOUSE: RPC/Break Pack Sorters

Machine Operators

Maintenance Technicians/Porters

Material Handlers

Payroll Assistant

Production Leads/Supervisors

Production Workers

Quality Control / Inspectors

Receptionist

RETAIL: Department Supervisors

Sales Representatives

TELECOMMUNICATIONS: Outside Sales Representative

Utility Workers/Sanitation

Warehouse/Forklift Drivers

All job seekers are welcome to attend this event to submit resumes, network and meet face-to-face with local hiring managers.

To learn more about this career fair, go to www.ChoiceCareerFairs.com.

