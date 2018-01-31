Choice Career Fairs to host job fair on Thursday

SAN ANTONIO - Choice Career Fairs is holding a career fair to give job seekers the opportunity to connect with local employers.
The Career fair will be held Thursday, Feb. 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Norris Conference Center, located at 618 NW Loop 410 suite 207.
Some of the employers attending this event include: Bed Bath & Beyond, Conduit Global, IBC Bank and reLogistics Services.
Jobs will be available in Banking, Customer Service, Manufacturing, Retail and Sales.
POSITIONS AVAILABLE AT THIS CAREER FAIR INCLUDE:
- Accounts payable clerk
- Administrative Assistants
- ADVERTISING: AArrow Sign Spinners
- Assembly/Packers
- BANKING/FINANCIAL SERVICES: CCB Specialist - Dispute By Phone (Wiseman location)
- BANKING/FINANCIAL SERVICES: CCB Specialist I - Customer Service, Fraud and Collections
- BANKING/FINANCIAL SERVICES: CCB Specialist I (Spanish Bilingual required) - Customer Service, Fraud and Collections
- BANKING: Developer
- BANKING: Staff Auditor
- BANKING: Systems Engineer
- Bilingual Sales Agents
- Bilingual Sales Managers
- Bodily Injury Claims Adjusters
- CALL CENTER: Bilingual Customer Service Associate
- CALL CENTER: Chat Customer Service Associate
- CALL CENTER: Voice Customer Service Associate
- Certified Financial Planner
- Coffee Roaster / Grinder
- Customer Service Representatives
- Data Entry Clerks / Data Analyst
- EDUCATION: Automotive Technician
- EDUCATION: CDL Instructor
- EDUCATION: Full Stack Java Instructor
- Financial Advisor
- HEALTHCARE: Bilingual (Spanish/English) Customer Service and Claims Rep
- HEALTHCARE: Business Systems Analyst
- HEALTHCARE: Claims Representative
- HEALTHCARE: Customer Service Advocate
- HEALTHCARE: Customer Service Representative
- HEALTHCARE: Healthcare Data Analyst
- HEALTHCARE: LVN Case Manager
- HEALTHCARE: Medical Assistant (Float Team)
- HEALTHCARE: Patient Services Representative
- HEALTHCARE: Project Manager, Facilities
- HEALTHCARE: Provider Service Representative
- HEALTHCARE: RN Staff Development Instructor
- HEALTHCARE: Sr. Consultant Claims Adjudication & Payment Integrity
- HEALTHCARE: Sr. Proposal Writer
- HEALTHCARE: Sr. Reporting Analyst
- HEALTHCARE: Supervisor, Utilization Management
- HEALTHCARE: Systems Developer
- LAWN/PEST CONTROL: Commercial Account Manager
- LAWN/PEST CONTROL: Pest Prevention Technician
- LAWN/PEST CONTROL: Residential Sales Inspector
- Loaders/Unloaders
- LOGISTICS/WAREHOUSE: General Positions
- LOGISTICS/WAREHOUSE: Pallet Sorters
- LOGISTICS/WAREHOUSE: RPC/Break Pack Sorters
- Machine Operators
- Maintenance Technicians/Porters
- Material Handlers
- Payroll Assistant
- Production Leads/Supervisors
- Production Workers
- Quality Control / Inspectors
- Receptionist
- RETAIL: Department Supervisors
- Sales Representatives
- TELECOMMUNICATIONS: Outside Sales Representative
- Utility Workers/Sanitation
- Warehouse/Forklift Drivers
All job seekers are welcome to attend this event to submit resumes, network and meet face-to-face with local hiring managers.
To learn more about this career fair, go to www.ChoiceCareerFairs.com.
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.