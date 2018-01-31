News

Choice Career Fairs to host job fair on Thursday

Event to be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Norris Conference Center

By Ben Spicer - Web Producer
SAN ANTONIO - Choice Career Fairs is holding a career fair to give job seekers the opportunity to connect with local employers.

The Career fair will be held Thursday, Feb. 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Norris Conference Center, located at 618 NW Loop 410 suite 207.

Some of the employers attending this event include: Bed Bath & Beyond, Conduit Global, IBC Bank and reLogistics Services.

Jobs will be available in Banking, Customer Service, Manufacturing, Retail and Sales.

POSITIONS AVAILABLE AT THIS CAREER FAIR INCLUDE:

  • Accounts payable clerk
  • Administrative Assistants
  • ADVERTISING: AArrow Sign Spinners
  • Assembly/Packers
  • BANKING/FINANCIAL SERVICES: CCB Specialist - Dispute By Phone (Wiseman location)
  • BANKING/FINANCIAL SERVICES: CCB Specialist I - Customer Service, Fraud and Collections
  • BANKING/FINANCIAL SERVICES: CCB Specialist I (Spanish Bilingual required) - Customer Service, Fraud and Collections
  • BANKING: Developer
  • BANKING: Staff Auditor
  • BANKING: Systems Engineer
  • Bilingual Sales Agents
  • Bilingual Sales Managers
  • Bodily Injury Claims Adjusters
  • CALL CENTER: Bilingual Customer Service Associate
  • CALL CENTER: Chat Customer Service Associate
  • CALL CENTER: Voice Customer Service Associate
  • Certified Financial Planner
  • Coffee Roaster / Grinder
  • Customer Service Representatives
  • Data Entry Clerks / Data Analyst
  • EDUCATION: Automotive Technician
  • EDUCATION: CDL Instructor
  • EDUCATION: Full Stack Java Instructor
  • Financial Advisor
  • HEALTHCARE: Bilingual (Spanish/English) Customer Service and Claims Rep
  • HEALTHCARE: Business Systems Analyst
  • HEALTHCARE: Claims Representative
  • HEALTHCARE: Customer Service Advocate
  • HEALTHCARE: Customer Service Representative
  • HEALTHCARE: Healthcare Data Analyst
  • HEALTHCARE: LVN Case Manager
  • HEALTHCARE: Medical Assistant (Float Team)
  • HEALTHCARE: Patient Services Representative
  • HEALTHCARE: Project Manager, Facilities
  • HEALTHCARE: Provider Service Representative
  • HEALTHCARE: RN Staff Development Instructor
  • HEALTHCARE: Sr. Consultant Claims Adjudication & Payment Integrity
  • HEALTHCARE: Sr. Proposal Writer
  • HEALTHCARE: Sr. Reporting Analyst
  • HEALTHCARE: Supervisor, Utilization Management
  • HEALTHCARE: Systems Developer
  • LAWN/PEST CONTROL: Commercial Account Manager
  • LAWN/PEST CONTROL: Pest Prevention Technician
  • LAWN/PEST CONTROL: Residential Sales Inspector
  • Loaders/Unloaders
  • LOGISTICS/WAREHOUSE: General Positions
  • LOGISTICS/WAREHOUSE: Pallet Sorters
  • LOGISTICS/WAREHOUSE: RPC/Break Pack Sorters
  • Machine Operators
  • Maintenance Technicians/Porters
  • Material Handlers
  • Payroll Assistant
  • Production Leads/Supervisors
  • Production Workers
  • Quality Control / Inspectors
  • Receptionist
  • RETAIL: Department Supervisors
  • Sales Representatives
  • TELECOMMUNICATIONS: Outside Sales Representative
  • Utility Workers/Sanitation
  • Warehouse/Forklift Drivers

All job seekers are welcome to attend this event to submit resumes, network and meet face-to-face with local hiring managers.

To learn more about this career fair, go to www.ChoiceCareerFairs.com.

