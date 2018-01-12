Chris Madrid's opens new temporary location as restaurant undergoes repairs, renovations

SAN ANTONIO - Chris Madrid's opened a temporary location on Friday, nearly four months after part of their main restaurant caught fire.

You can stop by the San Antonio burger joint's temporary digs at the corner of Hollywood Street and Blanco from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. beginning Saturday.

Chris Madrid's said it would be open until 4 p.m. Friday to test out their new operation.

The restaurant asked for their patrons' patience, saying in part, "we are trying out a few new systems for the first time."

The president of the restaurant, Richard Peacock, said he doesn't expect the iconic restaurant to reopen until summer of 2018.

