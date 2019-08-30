Chris Madrid's food truck closes Monday, restaurant to reopen in several weeks

SAN ANTONIO - Chris Madrid's food truck will be closing for good Monday afternoon as owners prepare to move back into their renovated restaurant.

The iconic burger joint burned in October 2017. A few months after the fire, owners began selling burgers from a food truck across the street from the restaurant on W. Hollywood and Blanco Road.

The food truck will cease operations at 3 p.m. Monday in preparation for the reopening of the restaurant.

A post on the restaurant's Facebook page doesn't give an exact reopen date, saying, "We're deliberately not committing to an exact date just yet because (we) want to make sure that we can continue to live up to Chris' vision of serving his same awesome burgers (and chalupas, and nachos, and hand-made fries.)"

Restaurant employee Ruby Ochoa told KSAT it would be three or four weeks.

