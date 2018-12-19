Woman receives anonymous letter about 'demonic' holiday display, adds more dragons

LOUISIANA - For the last four years, Diana Rowland has been displaying large, inflatable dragons in her front yard as part of her Halloween and Christmas decorations.

"We always take them down after Halloween and then don’t put them back up again until after Thanksgiving," Rowland said of her and her husband's dragon display.

This year Rowland was surprised with a not-so-jolly letter from an anonymous neighbor who is clearly not a fan of Christmas dragons.

Rowland told KSAT the letter arrived via the U.S. Postal Service and reads:

"YOUR DRAGON DISPLAY IS ONLY MARGINALLY ACCEPTABLE AT HALLOWEEN.

"IT IS TOTALLY INAPPROPRIATE AT CHRISTMAS.

"IT MAKES YOUR NEIGHBORS WONDER IF YOU ARE INVOLVED IN A DEMONIC CULT.

"PLEASE CONSIDER REMOVING THE DRAGONS.

"MAY GOD BLESS YOU AND HELP YOU TO KNOW THE TRUE MEANING OF CHRISTMAS."

Rowland said the return address was just the name of the neighborhood and added, "I have no idea who the letter came from. I know it didn’t come from any of my immediate neighbors, because they’re all awesome and cool and very supportive of the dragons!"

The letter seems to have backfired for the naysaying neighbor, as Rowland's "Dragon Army" grew by two, although she did add halos to the existing dragons.

"An update to yesterday's tweet re the letter I received from an anonymous, judgy-mcjudgyface neighbor who disapproved of my dragon display and asked me to consider removing them: I have added more dragons," Rowland wrote on Twitter.

Rowland said she's received a wealth of attention following the dragon debate with people wanting to send money to the "Dragon Army."

She has asked that people not send her money and instead wants any potential "Dragon Army" money to go to a worthy charity of the benefactor's choice. "Let's make this holiday season about joy and charity for all. Thanks," Rowland tweeted.

It seems she clearly knows the true meaning of Christmas, dragons and all.

Our dragon holiday display got fan mail! (And apparently the "true meaning of Christmas" involves judgmental bullshit?) 😂 pic.twitter.com/7NLZKkEW2x — Diana Rowland (@dianarowland) December 15, 2018

