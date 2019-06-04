Christopher Davila scheduled to make court appearance Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO - Christopher Davila, accused in baby King Jay's death, is scheduled to make his first post-indictment court appearance on Tuesday.
Davila faces several charges, including tampering with evidence by concealing a human corpse and causing serious bodily injury to a child.
Authorities believe King Jay died Jan. 4, the same day Davila, his mother and cousin allegedly staged King Jay's kidnapping from a West Side gas station.
On Monday, Davila's mother and cousin were in court for an initial pre-trial appearance. Beatrice Sampayo, 65, and Angie Torres both face tampering with evidence charges.
Davila eventually led investigators to King Jay's body, which was buried in a backpack in a field on Jan. 10.
