Church compensates employee who complained of no tip on $735 to-go order

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) - A 25-year-old server who was fired from a Florida restaurant after she complained on Facebook that a church hadn’t tipped her for preparing a large take-out order says she’s now been compensated.

Tamlynn Yoder tells the Palm Beach Post that officials from Christ Fellowship church in Palm Beach Gardens contacted her after reports that she’d been fired from Outback Steakhouse. She says officials told her several families from the church gave the money to compensate her with “more than a tip.”

The controversy began last Wednesday when the church placed a 75-item order totaling $735. Yoder posted that she spent much of her shift preparing it and only made $18 in tips the rest of the day.

She was fired the next day. Yoder says the restaurant hasn’t contacted her.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.