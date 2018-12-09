Church on Southeast Side catches fire, no one hurt

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire at a church on the city's Southeast Side early Sunday morning.

The fire broke out around 5 a.m. at the Highland Hills Baptist Church, not far from the intersection of East Southcross and Goliad when a storage room started smoking near a classroom area.

Firefighters responded quickly to put the fire out, but the fire did end up causing nearly $40,000 worth of damage.

#UPDATE Investigators here on the scene of the church fire tell me the blaze appears to be accidental, possibly a candle left on a Shelf pic.twitter.com/wgDqE8eMLP — KSAT Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) December 9, 2018

Investigators said the fire was accidental, perhaps caused by a candle left out overnight.

Nobody was injured in the fire.

#BreakingNews @SATXFire is responding to a fire at the Highland Hills Baptist Church. Blaze started in a storage room in the classroom portion of the building. No injuries reported, no one in building at the time of the fire. pic.twitter.com/6CWzuoHjhp — KSAT Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) December 9, 2018

