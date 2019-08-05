Church provides place of comfort for El Paso residents

EL PASO, Texas - Maria Martinez saw the unimaginable Saturday as she looked for parking at the Walmart in El Paso.

“The doors, that’s when they opened up and I saw the gentleman shooting in the store,” Martinez said.

Never thinking it would happen in her city, Martinez looked for comfort on Sunday by going to Mass at her church.

She was far from the only one seeking peace at St. Pius X in El Paso.

"That’s what we all need, is to find peace and comfort and to remember that even though this person came with hate in his heart, that’s not what El Paso is," said Mae Zaragoza. "El Paso is all heart."

A heart that aches for the 20 lives stolen in Saturday's massacre and represented by 20 flickering white candles at the church.

"Because we don’t know who all the victims are in the shooting at Walmart, it was good to see the faces of the people we know at church," said Michele Gonzalez. "To see that our friends were not missing."

One woman said she was afraid to come to Mass at first because she was worried something could happen at the church.

"But I was like, 'What’s wrong with me?'" said Olga Najera. "God is taking care of us."

The service didn't comfort Martinez like she had hoped, but she still has faith.

"I know God will help me, like he’s going to help everybody else," she said.

