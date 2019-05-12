Church services resume as scheduled after crash

SAN ANTONIO - On the rear side of Mount Gilead Baptist Church, plywood and yellow police tape signal the damages caused last Sunday, May 5, 2019. San Antonio police are still searching for the driver of a silver Mazda that drove in reverse into the administration area of the building.

Mother's Day morning, members of the congregation arrived dressed in their Sunday best to face what they believe is a blessing in disguise.

"We believe all things work for the good for those who love the Lord and are called according to His purpose," said Rev. Lonnie Franklin. "We know that God's purpose is good."

Franklin said an insurance adjuster had visited the church to examine the damages, which are estimated to be in the thousands of dollars.

Although a tremendous loss, those in attendance for today's Sunday school and service rejoice in the blessings they do have. They're thankful for the unwavering support of the community and those who have offered to help restore the building.

"I believe that's part of God's blessing. It's a way that he'll reassure us that no matter what happens, that He's in the midst of it," said Franklin. "Good things will happen out of this."

The incident is being investigated as a criminal mischief case.

