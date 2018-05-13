Church where NEISD employee was parishioner surrounds family with support

SAN ANTONIO - Members of the Coker Methodist Church learned Sunday morning that one of its parishioners, an NEISD employee who was reported missing earlier this month, was found dead.

A body matching the description of Scott Mayer was found by a search party in Comal County on Saturday.

While an autopsy is being conducted to confirm it is Mayer's body, family announced on Facebook that Mayer was found dead.

Mayer's wife and three kids attend Coker Methodist Church, where Mayer was a parishioner. Reverend Adam Knight said Mayer wasn't just a parishioner, but also a friend.

"It's hard, but at the same time, I'm seeing this church community doing what it's supposed to do," Knight said. "We come around people and we walk with them in the moments of suffering."

Mayer's brother, Jeff Mayer, said Scott was last seen May 2 when he left his home. The body matching Mayer's description was found approximately 15 miles away in Comal County.

While foul play isn't suspected, the Comal County Sheriff's Office said an autopsy has been ordered.



