Chuy's restaurant co-founder resigns after being arrested, accused of punching wife in face

AUSTIN, Texas - A co-founder for Chuy’s Tex-Mex restaurant resigned after the Austin American-Statesman reported he was arrested last month and charged with assault family violence.

According to an affidavit obtained by the Statesman, 65-year-old John A. Zapp was booked into the Travis County Jail on April 23 and released the same day.

The affidavit said police responded to a call from Zapp’s wife on March 18, when she reported Zapp punched her in the face during an argument as the couple drove home.

The Statesman reported that the affidavit said "the punch caused bleeding and swelling to the left side of her mouth.”

The report did not say why Zapp was booked in to jail weeks after the alleged incident occurred.

Zapp and Mike Young established Austin-based Chuy’s restaurant in 1982. The popular Tex-Mex restaurant currently has 95 locations in 19 states.

Chuy’s has four locations in the greater San Antonio area.

