Cibolo Parks and Recreation hosts Veterans Day ceremony to honor military

CIBOLO, Texas - The city of Cibolo Parks and Recreation hosted a Veterans Day ceremony Monday morning to honor the men and women who have served in the Armed Forces.

Col. Randy Oakland, of Randolph Brooks Joint Air Force Base, said Veterans Day is a time when the county honors those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

"It doesn't matter if you served in hand-to-hand combat or you have supported the fight and been a member of our nation's military, this is a time where we take a second and say, 'Thank you,'" Oakland said.

Oakland said one way to give thanks is to take time with a veteran and ask them about their story.

