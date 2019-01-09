Cibolo PD searching for missing autistic teen

CIBOLO, Texas - Cibolo police are asking for the community's help to locate a missing 15-year-old boy who has high-functioning autism and was last seen Tuesday morning.

Ethan Templeton was reported missing around 7:30 a.m. and was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt and shorts, brown hiking-style shoes and a red backpack.

Ethan is 5 foot, 10 inches tall, weighs approximately 140 pounds, has brown hair that partially covers his brown eyes, and has a mustache/goatee coming in.

Police said Ethan has a large mole on his right arm. He also carries a band instrument with him and a black lunchbox with green trimming.

Ethan is known to like parks and easily gets turned around and/or distracted.

Anyone who sees Ethan Templeton is urged to call police at 210-619-1200.

