Cibolo police, community members surprise child with Disney trip

CIBOLO, Texas - Cibolo police officers and other members of the community surprised a local girl Monday evening with a trip to Disney World.

Katie Prince, 7, has Prader-Willi Syndrome -- a rare genetic disorder that affects appetite, growth, metabolism, cognitive function and behavior.

Katie was selected to attend this year's Kidd's Kids trip with her family.

Kidd's Kids is a program for children with life-threatening and life-altering illnesses and conditions.

The Cibolo Police Department partnered with the "The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show," Katie's school, McGruff the Crime Dog and other first responders to surprise Katie at her home Monday evening.

Katie is a Project Lifesaver client. That is a program that helps law enforcement quickly locate members of the community who have a tendency to wander or become lost, with the help of transmitter devices.

