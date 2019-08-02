Cibolo police seek duo accused in several burglaries

CIBOLO, Texas - A pair of suspects who investigators believe are responsible for a series of car break-ins were caught on camera in Cibolo.

Cibolo police posted this video of the suspects in action to the department's Facebook page.

The video clearly shows one of them rifling through stuff in an SUV, while the other one wandered around behind vehicles, either acting as lookout or looking for an easy target, police said.

Police said the pair are suspects in several burglaries reported in the Cibolo Valley Ranch neighborhood.

It’s unclear if one of them found anything of value in the SUV. He was seen getting out and turning his attention to the other vehicle in the driveway, which did not appear to be locked.

Anyone with information is asked to call Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-403-8477.

