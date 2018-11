CIBOLO, Texas - Cibolo police are seeking a man they said may be using fake $50 bills in the area.

Detectives posted images on the department's Facebook page from security cameras at one of the businesses where the suspect reportedly visited with the fake cash.

There is no word on how many bills made it out before police were called.

Anyone with information is asked to call Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-403-8477.

