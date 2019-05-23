Cigarette fire damages trailer home in Leon Springs

LEON SPRINGS, Texas - A cigarette fire damaged a trailer home in Leon Springs overnight, fire officials said Thursday.

The fire was reported just after 1:30 a.m. in the 35300 block of Ada Mae Street, not far from Interstate 10 and Ralph Fair Road.

Firefighters said they were able to contain the fire to the bathroom, but it filled the home with smoke. Officials said they were able to put the fire out quickly.

All the residents of the home made it out safely. Firefighters said the fire was likely started after one of the residence thew a lit cigarette in the trash.

Damage to the home is estimated to be in the hundreds of dollars.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office, the Bexar County Fire Department and Leon Springs Fire Department all answered the call.

No one was hurt.

