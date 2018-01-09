City announces creation of committee tasked with building smart city solutions

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg’s Office on Tuesday announced the creation of a committee tasked with building smart city solutions that will modernize the way the Alamo City will tackle growth challenges.

The Innovation and Technology Committee, which is made up of public officials and private citizens, will provide recommendations and policy guidance to further San Antonio’s “smart city” goals, such as enhancing cybersecurity, promoting digital inclusion, improving mobility, expanding municipal broadband and pursuing economic opportunity, a news release from the city said.

“I am proud to announce the creation of the Innovation and Technology Committee, which will ensure that San Antonio stays ahead of the curve so that we can remain economically competitive, inclusive and resilient,” Nirenberg said. “This committee will focus on growing smart city initiatives that will drive solutions to our most pressing challenges.

The members of the Innovation and Technology committee include:

Councilman Manny Pelaez, chair

Councilwoman Shirley Gonzalez

Councilman Roberto Treviño

Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran

Dirk Elmendorf, co-founder of Rackspace

Will Garrett, executive director of CyberSecurity San Antonio

DeAnne Cuellar, business consultant/digital equity advocate

