City considers safety regulations as second scooter company rolls into SA

SAN ANTONIO - Scooters are all over the downtown area, and there are about to be more.

The scooter company Bird gained competition as Lime Bikes rolled into town Friday.

Lime has officially launched 200 scooters in San Antonio's downtown, Pearl and Southtown neighborhoods.

They're very similar to the Bird scooters that have already launched in those three areas. Both companies charge $1 to start the scooter and 15 cents per minute. Users have to sign up with an app, enter a credit card, show a valid driver's license, put in a QR code they get from the app and then they can ride.

"We're going to start working with the City Council members to craft some sensible regulations around scooters, and then from that point, we'll try to serve the rest of San Antonians," said Joe Deshotel, community affairs director of Lime Bikes.

John Jacks, director for Center City Development and Operations Department, said the regulations have to do with public safety.

"To prevent pedestrians from walking without tripping and particularly for those with disabilities in wheelchairs," Jacks said.

Deshotel explained a couple new features to encourage good parking.

"In order to end your ride, a rider will actually have to take a photo of their parking spot., and now we have a new feature, which we just launched on Wednesday, which is basically rating other people's parking," Deshotel said.

Helmets are a safety aspect both the city and residents have brought up.

The state of Texas and furthermore, the city of San Antonio, do not have a helmet law or ordinance in place. However, Bird and Lime both encourage riders to wear a helmet and pads when they sign up for the app and before they ride.

"Obviously, I've never seen anyone riding with those things, but that is a disclaimer they give you before you ride," said Savanna Garcia, who works downtown and uses the scooters.

The plan is to have a one-year pilot program in front of City Council before September that can be altered along the way.

The city is asking for public input at a meeting from 6-8 p.m.Tuesday at the Central Library downtown.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.