City Council approves $141K in funding to help care for migrants seeking asylum

SAN ANTONIO - The City Council unanimously approved $141,000 in funding to help care for migrants seeking asylum.

"Of the $141,000, $86,000 will be allocated immediately in the following amounts: $56,000 to Catholic Charities Archdiocese of San Antonio, $30,000 to San Antonio Food Bank and the remaining $55,000 shall be allocated to the same entities prior to Sept. 30, 2019, as part of a community challenge," District 1 Councilman Roberto Trevino said.

The community challenge is a way to try and double the city's efforts.

"It's not a dollar-for-dollar match, it’s a dollar for every $2 raised, because this is going to likely be a sustained effort. It will go on," City Manager Erik Walsh said.

According to the city, about 8,000 asylum seekers have traveled through San Antonio since March 30.

Pastor Gavin Rogers, with the Travis Park Church, said he hopes San Antonio continues setting a good example for cities around the country.

"I encourage us to continue what we're doing, serving these people and getting them to their host homes safely. It's a joy and an honor to see families and children who have traveled so long to seek a better life," Rogers said.

The city is hopeful the federal and state government will step in and help reimburse the city.

If you would like to participate in the community challenge or donate money to help asylum seekers, click here.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.