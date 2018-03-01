City Council approves waiving of marches, processions fees

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio City Council on Thursday unanimously approved changes to the city's assembly and procession policy, which eliminates permit and traffic control fees for First Amendment events.

The new ordinance comes after confusion arose around protests in February 2017 at San Antonio International Airport in response to President Donald Trump's travel ban.

The San Antonio Free Speech Coalition urged city officials to ease restrictions on peaceful protests and demonstrations.

The city would charge up to $10,000 for shutting down streets, providing barricades and police officers.

Members of the coalition organized a community feedback and work session that included community members, District 1 City Councilman Roberto Trevino, the City Manager's Office, the City Attorney and the San Antonio Police Department to craft a new ordinance.

"City Hall belongs to the public, and everyone has a seat at the table," Mayor Ron Nirenberg said. "This ordinance will make it easier and more affordable for San Antonians to make their voices heard, and is a perfect example of how the community and the city can come together."

Following are changes to the ordinance:

Permit, traffic safety costs for First Amendment processions are removed;

Created a permitting official and a procession and public assembly permit office within the Center City Development and Operations Department

Explicit protection for spontaneous assemblies is provided

Applicants can now submit applications for a procession 15 days before an event, as opposed to 30 days

Identifies free speech zones at San Antonio International Airport

