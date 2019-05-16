City Council considering proposal to manage dockless scooters downtown

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio City Council is considering a proposal from city staff members that recommends a program to manage rental scooters in the downtown area.

The Dockless Vehicle Pilot Program would change the rules of the road, allowing scooters to be driven on streets instead of sidewalks.

District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval said this comes after pedestrians have complained they don't feel safe on sidewalks with scooters whizzing by them.

In addition to the rule change, the program would also limit the number of scooters allowed to operate within the city.

Claiming there are too many scooters not being used downtown, Sandolval said, "We're looking at reducing that number and doing a request for proposals so that companies would bid to the city of San Antonio for permission to operate scooters."

City staff members have recommended that the City Council limit the number of scooter vendors allowed to operate in the city to three and that their scooters only be allowed to operate from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m.

The City Council will vote on the proposal at a meeting Thursday, May 30.

