City Council motion to bring Chick-fil-A controversy back for another vote fails

SAN ANTONIO - UPDATE: City Council on Thursday voted against bringing back the Chick-fil-A controversy for another vote.

The motion failed by a vote of 6-5.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

---

(Original Story)

City Council is expected to vote Thursday on whether it wants to bring the Chick-fil-A controversy back up for a vote.

Councilman Greg Brockhouse said he intends to bring up a motion to vote on a proposed amendment to the airport concessions agreement that would bring Chick-fil-A back into the mix.

The City Council voted earlier this year on a new contract with a vendor provided Chick-fil-A be left out of the deal, citing the restaurant chain's donations to anti-LGBTQ organizations.

Religious leaders and activists held a save Chick-fil-A rally Wednesday on the steps of the state Capitol in Austin to support religious freedom and protest the City Council's decision.

If the City Council votes to put the amendment up for a vote, that vote could come in early May.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.