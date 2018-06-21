City Council expected to vote on proposed parking garage for SA Zoo, Brackenridge Park

SAN ANTONIO - The City Council is expected to vote on a proposed parking garage for the San Antonio Zoo and Brackenridge Park at Thursday’s meeting.

If the City Council approves the motion, the three-story garage will be built across U.S. 281.

The city would own the property and lease it to the zoo.

The garage was originally included in a draft of the 2016 master plan, but it wasn't popular with many people visiting the historic area.

The additional parking will help relieve the pressure on streets and existing parking lots that are often packed.

