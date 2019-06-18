5 City Council members want more funding to fight domestic violence

SAN ANTONIO - Several San Antonio City Council members are requesting extra funding in the city budget for organizations that help domestic violence victims.

District 5 Councilwoman Shirley Gonzales and District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez co-authored a request for more funding for domestic violence programs.

District 3 Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran, District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval and District 4 Councilman Rey Saldana have already signed it.

Gonzales and Pelaez will hear presentations from different city departments on Wednesday to see where extra funding might be available.

"General fund money, the part that goes to public safety, street maintenance, human services, all of those are potential (funding sources), as are grants," Gonzales said.



