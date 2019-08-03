City Council representatives host back-to-school giveaways, events

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SAN ANTONIO - With school weeks away form starting, members of San Antonio City Council are hosting various back-to-school events.

Some of the events will allow students to get free immunizations, backpacks, school supplies and other freebies.

District 1, Councilman Roberto Treviño:

Saturday

9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Edison High School

Parents must provide a photo ID, the child's current insurance card, all immunization records.

District 3, Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran:

Aug. 10

9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

UIW Medical Campus-Brooks, Building #2 7615 Kennedy Hill Drive

District 4, Councilwoman Rocha Garcia:

Aug. 10

8 - 11 a.m.

Adams Hill Elementary School

9627 Adams Hill Drive, San Antonio, TX 78245

School supplies, backpacks only

Aug. 17

8 - 11 a.m.

CentroMed Berto Guerra Jr. Clinic

5427 Ray Ellison Blvd., San Antonio, TX 78242

District 5, Councilwoman Shirley Gonzales:

Saturday

10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Collins Garden Branch Library

Bring these items to your immunization visit:

* Photo ID, parent or guardian authorization

* Child's current insurance card (Medicaid, CHIP)

* All immunization records (foreign documents must be translated)

* Letter from school or nurse (if applicable)

District 8, Councilman Manny Pelaez

Saturday

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

House of Prayer Lutheran Church

10226 Ironside Drive, San Antonio, TX 78230



District 9, Councilman John Courage:

Monday

Evening, time TBD

Back to School Bash at Cornerstone Church

Monday-Tuesday

Morning, time TBD

Coker United Methodist backpack Stuffing

Friday

6:30 p.m.

School Supply Giveaway at Blossom Park

15015 Heimer Road

District 10, Councilman Clayton Perry

Saturday

9 a.m. - noon

Blessed Angels Community Center

14078 Nacogdoches Road

Free hamburgers, hotdogs, immunizations, backpacks, school supplies

