City Council representatives host back-to-school giveaways, events

By Mariah Medina - Digital Journalist
SAN ANTONIO - With school weeks away form starting, members of San Antonio City Council are hosting various back-to-school events.

Some of the events will allow students to get free immunizations, backpacks, school supplies and other freebies.

District 1, Councilman Roberto Treviño:

Saturday
9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Edison High School
Parents must provide a photo ID, the child's current insurance card, all immunization records. 

District 3, Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran:

Aug. 10 
9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
UIW Medical Campus-Brooks, Building #2 7615 Kennedy Hill Drive
District 4, Councilwoman Rocha Garcia:

Aug. 10 
8 - 11 a.m.
Adams Hill Elementary School
9627 Adams Hill Drive, San Antonio, TX 78245
School supplies, backpacks only

Aug. 17
8 - 11 a.m.
CentroMed Berto Guerra Jr. Clinic
5427 Ray Ellison Blvd., San Antonio, TX 78242
District 5, Councilwoman Shirley Gonzales:

Saturday
10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Collins Garden Branch Library
Bring these items to your immunization visit:

  *   Photo ID, parent or guardian authorization
  *   Child's current insurance card (Medicaid, CHIP)
  *   All immunization records (foreign documents must be translated)
  *   Letter from school or nurse (if applicable)

District 8, Councilman Manny Pelaez

Saturday
9 a.m. -  12 p.m.
House of Prayer Lutheran Church
10226 Ironside Drive, San Antonio, TX 78230
 

District 9, Councilman John Courage:

Monday
Evening, time TBD
Back to School Bash at Cornerstone Church

Monday-Tuesday
Morning, time TBD
Coker United Methodist backpack Stuffing

Friday
6:30 p.m.
School Supply Giveaway at Blossom Park
15015 Heimer Road

District 10, Councilman Clayton Perry

Saturday
9 a.m. - noon
Blessed Angels Community Center
14078 Nacogdoches Road
Free hamburgers, hotdogs, immunizations, backpacks, school supplies

