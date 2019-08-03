City Council representatives host back-to-school giveaways, events

SAN ANTONIO - With school weeks away form starting, members of San Antonio City Council are hosting various back-to-school events.
Some of the events will allow students to get free immunizations, backpacks, school supplies and other freebies.
District 1, Councilman Roberto Treviño:
Saturday
9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Edison High School
Parents must provide a photo ID, the child's current insurance card, all immunization records.
District 3, Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran:
Aug. 10
9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
UIW Medical Campus-Brooks, Building #2 7615 Kennedy Hill Drive
District 4, Councilwoman Rocha Garcia:
Aug. 10
8 - 11 a.m.
Adams Hill Elementary School
9627 Adams Hill Drive, San Antonio, TX 78245
School supplies, backpacks only
Aug. 17
8 - 11 a.m.
CentroMed Berto Guerra Jr. Clinic
5427 Ray Ellison Blvd., San Antonio, TX 78242
District 5, Councilwoman Shirley Gonzales:
Saturday
10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Collins Garden Branch Library
Bring these items to your immunization visit:
* Photo ID, parent or guardian authorization
* Child's current insurance card (Medicaid, CHIP)
* All immunization records (foreign documents must be translated)
* Letter from school or nurse (if applicable)
District 8, Councilman Manny Pelaez
Saturday
9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
House of Prayer Lutheran Church
10226 Ironside Drive, San Antonio, TX 78230
District 9, Councilman John Courage:
Monday
Evening, time TBD
Back to School Bash at Cornerstone Church
Monday-Tuesday
Morning, time TBD
Coker United Methodist backpack Stuffing
Friday
6:30 p.m.
School Supply Giveaway at Blossom Park
15015 Heimer Road
District 10, Councilman Clayton Perry
Saturday
9 a.m. - noon
Blessed Angels Community Center
14078 Nacogdoches Road
Free hamburgers, hotdogs, immunizations, backpacks, school supplies
