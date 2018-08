SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio City Council on Thursday will vote on whether two annexation elections will be put on the November ballot.

The unincorporated areas around Camp Bullis and Joint Base San Antonio, which includes Lackland, are the two regions being considered.

The city said the move is about protecting the military.

If approved, early voting for the proposal would take place Oct. 22 to Nov. 2 and on Election Day, Nov. 6.

