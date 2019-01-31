City Council set to vote on proposed finalist for city manager position

SAN ANTONIO - The list of 31 applicants for San Antonio's new city manager has been narrowed down to one and now City Council will vote on Thursday to appoint Deputy City Manager Erik Walsh and approve his contract for the position.

Walsh was the deputy city manager and, according to his bio on the city website, has 24 years of municipal government experience with the City of San Antonio.

The city manager position became vacant when Sheryl Sculley announced in late November that she plans to retire after 13 years with the city.

Sculley said she planned to stay on no later than June to help with the transition of her successor.

A Central Catholic High School and Trinity University graduate, Walsh said that the agenda of the Texas Legislature, the implementation of the city's affordable housing business plan, a longterm funding policy for Haven for Hope and the dockless vehicle pilot program will be some of his priorities.

Walsh was first appointed to be deputy city manager in October 2011. Prior to that he was promoted to assistant city manager in February 2006. He currently oversees the Metropolitan Health District, the San Antonio Fire Department, the San Antonio Police Department and 311 Customer Service.

"Erik has advanced from budget analyst to Deputy City Manager during his 24 years with the city, demonstrating strong leadership abilities and a collaborative spirit while rising through the ranks,” Mayor Nirenberg said in a statement. “His skill and experience overseeing crucial public safety departments will enable him to serve San Antonio well.”

