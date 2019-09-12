City Council to vote on resolution to support American Dream and Promise Act

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio City Council is expected to take a vote to support a resolution in support of the American Dream and Promise Act of 2019 on Thursday during its scheduled meeting.

The U.S. Senate could take up the issue of House Resolution 6 as it returns from its summer recess.

HR 6 would give those in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program a path to citizenship. The U.S. House of Representatives already voted on it, and now it's up to the Senate to discuss it.

District 3 Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran filed the City Council Consideration Request in support of the resolution in early August.

"We want to let our senators from Texas and all the Senate know that here, the city of San Antonio, majority Latino community, is ready to move the American Dream and Promise Act forward," she said.

If federal lawmakers don't take any action, DACA recipients could see their legal status expire in October. Viagran said she believes there's enough support in the City Council to approve the resolution.

"This is about the residents who live in and throughout San Antonio. This is about taxpayers of San Antonio, and this is just the morally correct thing to do," she said.

City Council meets at 9 a.m. Thursday.

